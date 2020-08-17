Sydney-based twin duo No Frills Twins celebrate gender and sexuality in the beautifully shot clip for their single ‘Big Heart’.

The pair once again enlisted video collaborator Chloe de Brito (Lupa J, CXLOE) to direct the clip, offering up a stunning visual of gender fluidity. de Brito erases gender and shifts the focus to love and sexuality to paint Vanessa and Arna as powerful beings in search of someone with a big heart.

“The clip channels strong and powerful female energy, with an air of sensuality from within,” Vanessa and Arna said. “We are surrounded by beautiful people across a spectrum of genders who offer themselves as suitors, like pieces of fruit on a dining table, but our radiating sensuality is something we’re in no rush to give away. It’s powerful and it’s personal.”

Check out No Frills Twins’ video for ‘Big Heart’:

“It was such an honour and a pleasure to be able to bring the visuals for ‘Big Heart’ to life, given the sentimentality and significance this song has to the twins,” adds Chloe de Brito.

“‘Big Heart’ represents a wonderful ‘coming-of-age’ narrative that takes ownership of individuality and loving beyond society’s historically constructed boundaries,” she added. “This is so relevant now, particularly with lots of young people, as they endeavour to find themselves in a really grey space, amongst all the noise and uncertainty.

“That’s why I felt it necessary to strip back all the ‘noise’ and to look to the twins and reflect on their journeys and how far they’ve come. They’re unapologetically themselves and that’s the precise message we’re communicating. Queens!”

The single and clip mark the first time the electro-pop duo have discussed their own sexual identity.

“This song is a big moment for us, not because we’ve been afraid to open up but because it’s taken time to work it all out,” said No Frills Twins.

“To be honest, we’re still figuring ourselves out and that’s what this song celebrates. It makes sense to find yourself and then write a song about who you’ve become, but we wanted to write about being in the middle of that journey… the confusing part. Living in such a fast paced world it can feel unsettling when things aren’t instantaneous.”

‘Big Heart’ follows the release if the pair’s single ‘Paper Love’, an ode to deep, meaningful relationships.

VIDEO CREDITS:

Director, Producer, Concept:

Chloe de Brito

Cinematographer: Jack Shepherd

Camera Assist: Trudi Gultom

Production Assist: Luke Fuller

Production Assist: William Fargas

Set Dresser: Paloma Grace Maine

Art Department Assist: Maraya Vavasis

Stylist: Megan Quigley

Make Up: Grace Cameron

Hair Stylist: Jesse Wakenshaw

Location Manager: The Setbook, Natasje Garbers

Dancers: Makayla Loves. Andrew Bagala. Harper Dalton-Earls, Sammi Constantine, Heloise Fortin, Tate Ryder

Post Production: The Editors

Post-Producer: Liv Reddy

Editor: Lily Davis

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham