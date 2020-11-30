Pierce Brothers continue the narrative of ‘easy to love, hard to define’ with new single and video for ‘It’s Alright’.

The affecting music video is about finding comfort in an unlikely place. Filmed by Carl Allison (Tones and I) and Jesse Leaman (Leaman Films, Didirri), and shot in Melbourne’s outer eastern regions on the day lockdown ended, the video for ‘It’s Alright’ is a cinematic experience. Two warring soldiers stumble upon a Wonderland-inspired teaparty, and unexpected solace ensues.

“We have worked a lot with Carl Allison in the past,“ explains Pat Pierce. “He and Jesse pitched us the idea and we just thought it sounded so interesting, weird and delightful. I was a little worried it’d come off too over the top, but I’m stoked at how it turned out, just a really nice story of two people finding comfort somewhere unexpected.”

Check out Pierce Brothers’ clip for ‘It’s Alright’:

The story of the single ‘It’s Alright’ has its own happy ending. The chorus was written by Jack Pierce while trekking through the mountains of Switzerland in 2018. It sat in a drawer collecting dust until Jack’s brother and musical partner Pat took the words and re-worked it, adding verses and giving the track a new blues-inspired life.

‘It’s Alright’ was produced by Jan Skubizeski (John Butler, The Cat Empire), mixed by Phil Threfall (Illy, Ed Sheeran), and mastered by Joe Carra at Crystal Mastering (The Tesky Brothers, The Cat Empire). The single is lifted from the Pierce Brothers’ highly anticipated sophomore album, Into The Great Unknown out on March 5, 2021.