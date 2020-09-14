Multi-instrumentalist, artist and producer, Stevan, has been busy since he became a globally-recognised breakthrough act.

Following the release of his Just Kids mixtape, which has clocked over 5 million streams and received praise from The Independent and BBC Radio 1, Stevan has unleashed the stunning visual for ‘Impress You’.

Enlisting LUCIANBLOMKAMP (6LACK, Mallrat) on production and and creative director Michael Dole (Flume, The Avalanches), Stevan gets open and intimate for the new single.

Stevan said ‘Impress You’ was one of the first tracks that he made with Melbourne producer LUCIANBLOMKAMP.

“I speak on my experiences with overcoming social pressure and finding myself. It’s probably my most personal song to date,” he said.

Directed by Michael Dole and with cinematography by Mike Perry, the music video “gives power to his individuality while pointing to the cathartic strength of finding oneself in solitude.”

Watch Stevan’s video for ‘Impress You’:

It’s been a year since Stevan wowed industry crowds at BIGSOUND last September and even longer since he received praise from triple j.

When Stevan released his debut single ‘Timee’ in May 2019, triple j’s Richard Kingsmill had this to say:

“I haven’t gone for the 5 star rating for a while. But I’m dishing it out here. This captures that Frank Ocean/Tyler/Steve Lacy laid back vibe that I love so much.”

With live dates at Sound On, Panama and Fairgrounds festivals, plus support tours with Winston Surfshirt and Omar Apollo, Stevan is just getting started.

Next year he’s set to make his Splendour in the Grass debut for what’s picked to be a sign-post moment in his career.