Adelaide’s theatrical emo/pop punk act Wolf & Chain return with a vampiric new single, ‘Taste of Blood’ and its accompanying music video.

Since debuting their EP, An Honest Mistake last year, Wolf & Chain have continued to deliver their cult all of the goth-inspired aesthetics and rock-opera narratives.

To bring their latest single to life, the band bring us to their local vampire bar, seeing patrons and punters sipping on bags of human blood while enjoying a performance by the band.

The video is as chaotic and it is satisfying – especially when it comes to the MCR-shaped holes in our hearts. The video is also a part of the band’s larger narrative in terms of their upcoming EP release.

Frontman, Jack Cumes has delivered a statement on the track, sharing that the song is about love turning someone into a monster.

He said, “Vampires feel like such an appropriate metaphor for this concept of deadly love. Those feelings can often leave you craving them, feeling withdrawals and not sleeping at night.”

“Often romanticised as the idea of spending eternity in love, ‘Taste of Blood’ portrays this concept with a darker tone. What appears to be a tall, dark, brooding stranger with inexplicable feelings of love is actually a bloodthirsty stalker who will do anything to have you as their own forever.”

Watch ‘Taste of Blood’ by Wolf & Chain: