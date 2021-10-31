He might be from the most isolated city in the world, but Yourboymars has grand plans to take over Australia’s hip hop scene.

The Perth artist’s varied style traverses smooth R&B, Afrobeat-influenced hip hop, and modern trap rap. Still only 20-years-old, he’s at the forefront of the new wave of talented young Aussie hip hop artists making names for themselves, alongside the likes of Youngn Lipz and Creed The Kid.

His music acts as an important outlet for Yourboymars, a way to better himself through art. It also represents and captures his passion for his Habesha culture.

As triple j Unearthed’s Dave Ruby Howe put it, the fledgling star is a “young gun coming through! Mars keeps showing up with the promising tracks, reckon he’s only a few away from really blowing up.”

One of those promising tracks is ‘Cheating’, released last week on Thursday, October 28th. The single marks the first time The Area Movement have worked with an artist outside of Sydney, a sign of Yourboymars’ growing credentials. It’s also his first major label release, having recently signed with ADA/Warner Music Australia.

The song is based on a story of disloyalty and betrayal, focusing on the act of someone in a relationship not being faithful. “‘Cheating’ is a story for those who may have gone through something, from heartbreak to life’s challenges, a story you can relate to,” Yourboymars explained.

The music video accompanying the song (check it out below) was filmed across numerous locations in Perth, capturing the relationship at its darkest point. What Yourboymars does so well in the song is convey how even just one lie discovered can be enough to create doubt in every truth expressed thereafter.

Watch the video for ‘Cheating’ by Yourboymars: