Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has finally finished his long-awaited album, and he reckons it’s worth more than your house.

In what might be the boldest sales pitch of the century, Vincent is selling his new record, Guitarmageddon, for a cool $2 million. So, what does that get you? According to Rolling Stone, the buyer gets the 10-song album master on a hard drive, all artwork files, posters, and individual packaging art for each track. The new owner can release the album in any format they choose, but there’s a catch. Vincent himself gets final approval on all marketing plans, and the rights to his name and likeness aren’t included in the sale (though they’re apparently on the table for the right price).

If $2 million is a bit steep, you can always go the à la carte route. Vincent is offering individual tracks like “Heavy Metal Poontang” and “Cockteazer” for $200,000 a piece. According to his website, there are only a “few left”, and yes, he accepts PayPal. All sales are final, of course.

This isn’t the first time Vincent has attached a hefty price tag to his work. Last year, he copped flak from fans for selling CD singles of “Ride the Serpent” for a reported $225 each. In a Facebook response to the backlash, Vincent was unapologetic. “If you like what I do, then support the artist,” he wrote. “You bitch because it’s one song? This one song is worth more than most entire albums. Consider yourself lucky that it’s only $200, and that it’s autographed yet. It was originally $300, but with the economy suffering as it is, I made it $200. If you don’t like it… That’s your problem, not mine.”

He’s been hyping up Guitarmageddon since 1996, once writing to fans that if their support wasn’t there, the record “will be the greatest album of all time, never to be heard, never to be released.”