It’s not every festival in Australia that can attract Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard for its inaugural lineup. And it’s definitely not every Aussie festival that can then add the likes of San Cisco and Babe Rainbow to that already impressive lineup. But that’s exactly what happened at the very first Vintage Vibes this year, Adelaide’s best new festival.

After 2023’s success, the second edition of Vintage Vibes heads to Tomich Wines in Adelaide Hills on Saturday, January 27th and Sunday, January 28th, promising a packed weekend of eclectic live music and good vibes.

The 2024 lineup, if it was possible, is arguably even stronger than the first Vintage Vibes.

From overseas comes two English electronic powerhouses in the form of drum and bass favourite Rudimental and the simply iconic Groove Armada, the latter preparing to unleash an unforgettable DJ set on the Vintage Vibes crowd.

Genre-hopping German rockers Milky Chance will also be at Vintage Vibes 2024, armed with hits like “Stolen Dance” (a number two hit in Australia in 2013) with them. For something a bit chiller, Lord Huron will bring their atmospheric indie rock all the way from the US.

From closer to home, perennial Aussie festival favourites like The Teskey Brothers and DMA’S will be at Adelaide Hills on the final weekend of January, as will the endlessly groovy Winston Surfshirt and the resplendent Cub Sport, who released one of 2023’s best albums with Jesus at the Gay Bar.

And just like in 2023 when Vintage Vibes added incredible artists to the original lineup, Ball Park Music were a late addition to the 2024 bill, one of this country’s most consistent indie outfits.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

A crowd favourite wherever they go, the Brissy band released their widely acclaimed seventh studio album, Weirder & Weirder, in 2022, earning two nominations at the 2022 ARIA Awards. There’s a reason Ball Park Music have made it into every triple j Hottest 100 countdown since 2011.

“Ball Park Music are a group who have commanded Australian festival stages for years and have released countless hits. I’m beyond excited to see them take the stage at Vintage Vibes next year,” says Festival Director Blake Gilchrist.

Away from the music, Vintage Vibes 2024 will also offer a culinary odyssey, from Greek delights to delicious fried chicken, Asian street food offerings to enticing vegan options.

You can get your tickets now via the official website. $1 from every ticket sold will go towards Red Dust, an organisation that delivers musical instruments to Indigenous artists, schools, and communities.

Vintage Vibes 2024

Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills

Ticket information available via vintagevibesfestival.com

Saturday, January 27th

Rudimental | Groove Armada (DJ set) | Milky Chance | Winston Surfshirt

Sea Girls | Stellie | Tushar | Tullamarines

Sunday, January 28th

The Teskey Brothers | DMA’S | Ball Park Music | Lord Huron

Cub Sport | Meg Mac | Sarahn | Marlon