A previously unreleased Violent Soho track is now out in the world. Happy Friday everyone.

Titled “Domestic La La”, the track has never been officially released before, although some lucky fans got to own it as part of a limited-edition double A-side 7″ vinyl in 2015.

It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming 10th anniversary limited-edition vinyl reissue and online re-release of their cult classic album, Hungry Ghost. Originally released in September 2013, Violent Soho’s third album was a top 10 hit in Australia.

The album featured “Covered in Chrome” and “Saramona Said”, tracks that managed to both appeal to diehard fans at the same time as finding commercial favour. Hungry Ghost went on to win Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the 2014 AIR Awards, while “Covered in Chrome” reached number four on triple J’s Hottest 100 of the 2010s countdown.

The forthcoming reissue and rerelease of Hungry Ghost is great news for Violent Soho fans who have been missing the band since they announced their indefinite hiatus last year.

“After nearly 20 years in Violent Soho we’ve experienced so much as a band – it’s been incredible and life-defining,” the Brisbane band said at the time. “We feel so grateful to have experienced the journey and to all the people that believed in our music and showed us so much support.

The limited and Standard and Deluxe pressings of the record are already sold out, but fans can still pre-order a digital copy of Hungry Ghost (10th Anniversary Edition). There’s also as a limited release Deluxe Double CD featuring bonus tracks “Domestic La La” and “Home Haircut”, the previously unheard demo “Follow Me Here”, as well as live tracks from one of Violent Soho’s shows at their beloved Mansfield tavern and massive main stage set at Splendour in the Grass in 2016.

Violent Soho’s “Domestic La La” is out now.