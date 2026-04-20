After four years away from the stage, Violent Soho have announced their long-awaited live return, locking in three exclusive Australian headline shows for September.

Presented by triple j, their triumphant return will kick off at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, September 11th, before heading to Melbourne’s Forum on Friday, September 18th, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, September 25th.

Joining them on all dates will be Brisbane-based rock band Beddy Rays, with Teenage Joans getting in on the fun in Sydney, and Secret World in Melbourne.

Fans can get their hands on presale tickets by signing up to the band’s mailing list – these will go on sale at 10am (local) on Thursday, April 23rd. General on sale tickets will be available from 10am (local) on Friday, April 24th. Sign up here.

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In 2022, Violent Soho announced their indefinite hiatus after nearly 20 years together. They formed in 2004 and swiftly established themselves as one of the greatest live acts in Australian music.

“As individuals we’ve found ourselves in different places over the last few years and so we’ve decided it’s time to take a break and lay low for a bit,” they said at the time. “This isn’t the end of the band, but we are looking forward to giving ourselves some space, focusing on our families, and giving back to the community which fostered and carried us.”

They recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of WACO, their acclaimed fourth album featuring hits like “Viceroy”, “Like Soda”, and “Blanket”. It debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Album Charts, was triple j’s No. 1 Album of the Year in 2016, and all six singles from the album made an appearance in the Hottest 100 that same year. WACO also fetched Violent Soho a host of critical acclaim and awards, with the band taking home the ARIA Awards for Best Rock Album and Best Group.

“Looking back ten years later, it’s amazing to see how those songs connected with people, it means more than we expected. Digging out some b-sides and pressing it again on vinyl felt like the right way to mark that moment and give the record another life. Mostly it’s just a thank you to everyone who’s been in our corner this whole this time.”

To celebrate the anniversary, they’ve released a special limited edition vinyl pressing. The Deluxe 2LP gatefold is printed with red reflective foiling and features never-before-heard B-sides, live recordings from their legendary sets at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2022, their epic Christmas shows at Mansfield Tavern, plus their iconic Like a Version of Silversun Pickups’ “Lazy Eye”.

Last month, members James Tidswell and Luke Boerdam also joined blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on stage at the Sydney Opera House, which had fans speculating the potential return.

“Some dudes play golf, we play in a band. For us, that band is Violent Soho and we missed making noise together. After 20 plus years though we’ve learned not to force it. There’s a lot of history, music, and tours behind us and we can’t wait to get back out there and play some shows again,” the band said of their return.

“When we took a break, we said ‘until next time’ and now feels like that time.”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

VIOLENT SOHO AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Friday, September 11th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, September 18th

Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, September 25th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD