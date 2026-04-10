Violet Grohl says she couldn’t care less if anyone is throwing the “nepo baby” label her way.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter, daughter of Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend, Dave Grohl, addressed the matter in a recent interview ahead of the release of her debut album, Be Sweet to Me, on May 29th.

Speaking to The Forty-Five, Grohl shrugged off the criticism.

“Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name,” she said. “It’s not something I’m ever going to hide behind or say, ‘No, I worked so hard for this! You guys shouldn’t say that! That hurts my feelings.’

“I don’t care, I really don’t,” she added. “I’ve heard that since I was 13 years old. So call me a nepo baby all you want. It’s ‘whatever’ to me. I just hope that eventually people will give me a shot.”

The new album was recorded between late 2024 and early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen’s Los Angeles home studio. Grohl said she was inspired by alternative music from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s such as Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, and The Breeders.

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“There’s something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw,” she said. “I’ve listened to that stuff since I was a kid.”

Violet’s new single follows previous drop “What’s Heaven Without You”, which arrived exclusively on Bandcamp at the start of the year.

That single was written in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires and the death of legendary director David Lynch last year.

“This song was written in David Lynch’s memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen,” Violet shared in a statement upon its release. “A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical, we miss you David.”