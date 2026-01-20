Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl’s daughter, has released a new single.

“What’s Heaven Without You”, which arrives exclusively on Bandcamp, was written in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires and the death of legendary director David Lynch last year.

“This song was written in David Lynch’s memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen,” Violet shared in a statement. “A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical, we miss you David.”

<a href="https://violetgrohl.bandcamp.com/track/whats-heaven-without-you" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">What’s Heaven Without You by Violet Grohl</a>

The single is Violet’s third release, following “Thum” and “Applefish” from late last year.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what i’ve been working on over the last year,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Violet’s early releases garnered enthusiastic support from the rock music community.

Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, responded with “OMMGGG” on Instagram. Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, added “So stoked for you V,” while Gary Numan’s daughter Raven wrote “SO PROUD OF YOU.” Olive Freese, daughter of former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, posted “OH MY GODDDD.”

Violet contributed guest vocals to “Show Me How” on Foo Fighters’ 2023 album But Here We Are and performed a duet cover of X’s “Nausea” with her father in 2021.

Violet has reportedly been working on her debut album with producer Justin Raisen, whose credits include collaborations with Kim Gordon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Viagra Boys.