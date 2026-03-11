Violet Grohl has announced her new album.

Dave Grohl’s daughter will release Be Sweet to Me on May 29th via Auroura Records/Republic Records.

Her debut was recorded between late 2024 and early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen’s Los Angeles home studio.

Violet celebrated her album announcement with a new single, “595”, complete with a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston (watch below).

In a press release, Grohl said she was inspired by alternative music from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s such as Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, and The Breeders.

“There’s something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw,” she said in the statement. “I’ve listened to that stuff since I was a kid.”

Violet’s new single follows previous drop “What’s Heaven Without You”, which arrived exclusively on Bandcamp at the start of the year.

That single was written in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires and the death of legendary director David Lynch last year.

“This song was written in David Lynch’s memory alongside two of my favorite collaborators in the world, Persia Numan, and Justin Raisen,” Violet shared in a statement upon its release. “A few days after the chaos and devastation of the L.A. fires, we came together in our sadness and grief and let it pour out into this song. We hope you can find some resonance in it. The impact he left on art is truly magical, we miss you David.”

Violet previously released two other songs, “Thum” and “Applefish”, last year.

Violet’s early releases garnered enthusiastic support from the rock music community.

Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, responded with “OMMGGG” on Instagram. Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, added “So stoked for you V,” while Gary Numan’s daughter Raven wrote “SO PROUD OF YOU.” Olive Freese, daughter of former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, posted “OH MY GODDDD.”

Violet contributed guest vocals to “Show Me How” on Foo Fighters’ 2023 album But Here We Are and performed a duet cover of X’s “Nausea” with her father in 2021.

Be Sweet to Me is available to pre-order here.