The Vitriol chaos continues apace.

It all kicked off earlier this week when all the metal band’s members abandoned founder and frontman Kyle Rasmussen at a petrol station in Vermont, US.

Guitarist Keith Merrow, drummer Andy Vincenzetti, and bassist Brett Leier collectively quit the band mid-tour, leaving Rasmussen stranded. The exodus marked another significant lineup change for Vitriol, which had already announced a completely new roster earlier this year specifically for this tour run.

Rasmussen has now set up a GoFundMe to get himself, his partner, and their dog home.

“My name is Kyle, and I’m reaching out for help after an unexpected and difficult turn of events,” he said. “While on tour with a band, my girlfriend Maggie, our dog Ghost, and I were left stranded at a remote gas station in upstate New York. After a disagreement with a band member, we suddenly found ourselves as far from home as we could possibly be, with very little money and no way to feed ourselves or secure transportation to get back to Portland, Oregon.”

“Since being left behind, we’ve relied on the kindness of strangers just to get by. The last 24 hours have been a struggle, trying to keep Maggie and Ghost safe and healthy while figuring out how to make it home. The uncertainty and stress have been overwhelming, but I’m determined to do whatever it takes to get us back to safety.

“The funds raised will go directly toward securing a vehicle—either a rental or an affordable used car—along with gas, food, and lodging for the long journey home. I wouldn’t ask for myself, but I need to keep Maggie and Ghost safe. Any support, no matter how small, would mean the world to us right now. Thank you for reading our story and for considering helping us get home.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

At the time of writing, Rasmussen’s GoFundMe has raised over $10K USD, well past its target of $2.5K.

Merrow previously took to social media to explain the band exodus. “HE FUCKED AROUND AND FOUND OUT. I’LL BE HOME FOR THANKSGIVING, BABY,” he wrote. “SORRY VITRIOL FANS. WE HAD TO ABANDON HIM AT A GAS STATION IN VERMONT.”

The guitarist continued his statement with further details about the band’s internal conflicts. “MYSELF, ANDY, BRETT, AND MATT WILL NOT TAKE KYLE’S COWARDLY AND WEAK OUTBURSTS OF MISPLACED ANGER. WE GAVE EVERYTHING WE HAD, AND NOW HAVE NOW LEFT YOU WITH NOTHING. MASS EXODUS. THIS WAS THE DARKEST DAY OF MY MUSIC CAREER TO DATE.”

Vitriol were scheduled to play multiple shows across Canada and the United States extending into early December.

Whether Rasmussen will attempt to continue with replacement musicians or cancel the remaining performances entirely remains to be seen.