Vivid Sydney has announced its events and activations for 2023, including a music program spotlighting First Nations and Australian voices.

The late Archie Roach will be celebrated during a special performance from his long-time friends and collaborators. The event, titled A Bend in the River: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Archie Roach, will celebrate his legacy as one of Australia’s most potent and powerful truth-tellers, songmen and activists.

It will transform Sydney Town Hall into a night of tribute performances from the likes of Paul Kelly, Emma Donovan, Dan Sultan, Kutcha Edwards, Sally Dastey, Becca Hatch, Dobby, Deline Briscoe, Radical Son, Tenzin Choegyal and Tamala Shelton.

There will also be 12 nights of free music at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour, featuring Yothu Yindi, Ziggy Ramo, Dan Sultan, cult Japanese artist Cornelius, Essa’s Afro Synth Band with Kamazu and Mim Suleiman and Emma Donovan.

The park will also play host to triple J as it celebrates 15 years of Unearthed High by bringing together previous winners and finalists, including LASTLINGS,, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, JACOTÉNE and Arno Faraji.

Vivid Sydney’s late-night lounge will also return in 2023, with Trevor Ashley set to transform Mary’s Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge for the Vivid Sydney Supper Club. Each Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 1am, there will be performances from headliners including Christine Anu, Rhys Nicholson and David Campbell.

In addition, there will be musical performances across the Sydney CBD from The Goods Line to the Sydney Opera House and Carriageworks.

The Sydney Opera House lineup includes more than 40 Australian and international artists, such as José González, Yaeji, Ella Mai, Cat Power and Devonté Hynes.

González will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Grammy Award-winning debit Veneer.

The theme for this year’s Vivid Sydney event is inspired by Mother Nature, with the concept of “Vivid Sydney, Naturally” running throughout all 300-plus activations and events.

The festival will take place from Friday, May 26th to Saturday, June 17th.

Tickets and more information are available here.