January may have been a bust but February is looking way better, thanks to VIXX’s Ravi. The rapper has announced that his second LP LOVE&FIGHT is out in February.

While more details are awaited, Ravi did drop a pictorial teaser, which shows him resting on a bed of roses. Are they perhaps related to Roses, the rapper’s fourth mini-album released last year? We can’t wait to find out.

Since going solo, Ravi’s put bringing out his true colours through his music at the forefront of his career. In an interview with The Korea Times last year, he admitted to feeling like praise of his work was just ‘passing remarks’.

“When working on my previous singles, I endeavoured to make it sound more appealing to the general public, but not so many of them actually listened to my songs when they came out. Feeling that these tracks were neither widely popular nor reflective of my own style, from then on, I decided to stick to my own thing to build my unique musical identity.” he said.

At the time, the rapper also expressed his opinions on whether his idol-group background made it difficult for him to transition to hip-hop full time.

“I kicked off my career as a member of an idol band, but I do not think this has made it more challenging for me to earn recognition from people. I believe it is the same for everyone in the hip-hop scene ― regardless of their background, they just have to prove their talent through their work.” he said.

Ravi departed from VIXX’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019 with the goal to set up his own agency – he has, however, continued to be part of the group, although they haven’t announced new music as of yet.

Check out ‘ANI’ by Ravi featuring Soyeon of (G)I-DLE: