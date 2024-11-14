Void of Vision are about to enter the void.

The beloved metalcore band have announced their final ever headline tour, which will see them play shows in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in February of next year (see full dates below).

The tour will offer Void of Vision fans one last chance to witness their ferocious live shows. The band will be supported by special guests Gideon (US), Unitytx (US, and Knosis (Japan) on the tour.

Lead vocalist Jack Bergin has reflected on the band’s farewell.

“If you told me 15 years ago where our music would take us and where we are now, I straight up wouldn’t believe it. The dream we started straight out of high school was meant to be a product of its time and I truly believe that it was.. today we happily conclude that time has come to a fulfilling end,” he shares.

“I’ve learnt to love the process and not the success, how to healthily approach creativity and most importantly, that I just want to be as authentically myself as possible, to be a person, not a persona. This band has provided the experiences, lessons and stories to carry on into our respective futures that we can cherish for life, and for that I could not be more grateful. With that being said, Void of Vision will live on forever through everything that each of us carry onwards to do from here on out.

“We never meant to leave a legacy behind but here it is. We’ll see you all for one final tour around the homeland in Feb to leave on the highest note, the biggest and best that we’ve ever been. Thank you for sharing all of this with us, the pleasure was ours.”

Tickets to Void of Vision’s final ever tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 21st at 11am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 19th at 5pm AEDT.

Void of Vision released their latest album, What I’ll Leave Behind, in September.

Moving away from metaphor-laden lyrics to embrace brutal honesty, the album was a deeply personal and introspective work, focusing on themes of life, mortality, and the legacy one leaves behind.

Void of Vision also supported Parkway Drive on their 20th anniversary tour around Australia this year.

Void of Vision 2025 Australian Headline Tour

With special guests Gideon (US), Unitytx (US) & Knosis (Japan)

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, February 14th*

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 15th^

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, February 16th^

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 19th^

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, February 20th*

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, February 22nd*

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, February 22nd^

Magnet House, Perth, WA

*All Ages

^18+