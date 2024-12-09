It’s officially triple j’s Hottest 100 season.

Voting is now open for the Hottest 100 of 2024, which was announced on triple j Breakfast with Concetta & Luke this morning. You can vote via the triple j website or app to support the artists and songs you loved this year.

Voting closes on Monday, January 20th, at 5pm AEDT. Double J’s traditional pre-party warm-up will take place on Friday, January 24th, from 12pm local time reliving the 2004 edition.

On Saturday, January 25th, the main event will begin at 12pm AEDT. On Monday, January 27th, at 10am local time, you can hear the songs that missed the final cut as the Hottest 200 (200-101) of 2024 is revealed.

You can check out all the key dates for the Hottest 100 of 2024 below.

The Hottest 100 of 2023 was a big one, featuring over two million votes, 25 Hottest 100 debuts, and five songs that dropped on triple J Unearthed.

Doja Cat made history by taking out the top spot with “Pain the Town Red”, becoming the first woman of colour and female rapper to do so. G Flip set a new record with seven entries in the top 100, while the one and only Kylie Minogue made a remarkable return with the longest gap between entries (29 years). Hilltop Hoods, meanwhile, cemented their Hottest 100 legacy with the most entries across countdowns (24 songs).

This year’s charity partners has today been revealed as We Are Mobilise. Best known for their work alongside endurance running legend Nedd Brockman , We Are Mobilise exists to unite Australia in ending homelessness, and triple j is linking up with them to help develop innovative ways to tackle the issue.

You can grab a special t-shirt for $45 and cover a night of housing for someone doing it tough through Mobilise’s Kickstarter program. Kickstarter pays for people to enter housing or stay in their current house and avoid homelessness – a challenge for many people across the country, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis. More t-shirts sold equals more people having a roof over their head! You can also donate however much you like. Head here to learn more about We Are Mobilise and the work they do.

Hottest 100 of 2024 Key Dates

Tuesday, December 10th (8am AEDT) – voting open

Monday, January 20th (5pm AEDT) – voting closes

Friday, January 24th (12pm local time) – Double J relives Hottest 100 of 2004

Saturday, January 25th (12pm AEDT) – Hottest 100 of 2024

Monday, January 27th (10am local time) – Hottest 200-101 of 2024