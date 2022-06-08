WAAX are warming up for the release of their highly-anticipated album At Least I’m Free with new single ‘Read Receipts’, alongside an accompanying music video.

As hinted at by the title, the rousing track is a brutally honest tale of modern relationships. Lead singer Maz DeVita singing with intensity and sincerity, the lyrics clearly coming from a place of recognition.

“This one came together super fast,” DeVita explains. “James (Gatling) and I were writing together on the Sunshine Coast and immediately the melody and lyric fell out. It’s literally about being left on read and being left in the cold with no answers. I was definitely feeling those feels at the time.”

Directed by frequent collaborator Phoebe Faye, the accompany music video puts DeVita front and centre, as she superbly channels all the frustration and emotion of the track.

“The video was a huge step for me as I had never really acted as a character in anything before, I was totally outside of my comfort zone,” adds DeVita. “It’s like a mafia inspired moment where I play the boss or ‘the Donna’ and I’m doing a deal with this nondescript man with a helmet.

Most people know I love to do things that relate to my Italian heritage so it was super fun to explore this concept. Phoebe and her team really helped us create an epic vibe – especially the car scenes! Super slick and a fun and different vibe for us.”

‘Read Receipts’ is the fourth single from the band’s forthcoming second studio album At Least I’m Free, set for release on August 5th (pre-order here). Before that, WAAX will support The Amity Affliction for shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth throughout July (further information here).

WAAX’s ‘Read Receipts’ is out now.

Check out ‘Read Receipts’ by WAAX: