Wage War are heading back to Australia, with the Florida heavyweights locking in a national run this July and August for their ‘It Calls Me By Name’ world tour, joined by fellow US crushers Orthodox and Melbourne’s own Heavensgate.

Presented by Destroy All Lines, the run kicks off at Perth’s Freo Social on July 30th, before it hits Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on August 7th.

Fresh off the release of their new EP It Calls Me By Name, Wage War arrive armed with new material and the kind of live reputation that’s made them one of modern metalcore’s most reliable heavy hitters.

Since breaking through with 2015 debut Blueprints, the Floridians have carved out a lane built on punishing breakdowns, massive choruses and lyrics that cut deeper than your average pit-filler.

Their 2024 album Stigma pushed that evolution further, while single “MAGNETIC” landed them a No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Local fans last caught the band at Knotfest Australia in 2024, but this headline return promises something bigger.

Over the past decade, Wage War have toured with the likes of Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Papa Roach, Architects and Parkway Drive, while festival appearances at Louder Than Life, Sick New World and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival have only sharpened their live edge.

Support comes from Nashville’s Orthodox, who continue to blur the lines between hardcore, nu-metal and metallic chaos.

Their fifth album, A Door Left Open, dropped in 2025, further cementing the band’s reputation as one of heavy music’s more unpredictable forces.

Australian audiences got a taste of that intensity when they supported Stray From The Path earlier this year.

Opening each night are Heavensgate, whose rise has been impossible to ignore.

Since emerging during the pandemic years, the Melbourne outfit have built serious momentum through relentless touring and a pair of acclaimed EPs, AND ALL I LOVED, I LOVED ALONE and this year’s A HEART IS A HEAVY BURDEN.

After time on the road overseas alongside The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red and Currents, they’ll hit these shows with plenty of stage time under their belts.

Wage War Australian Tour 2026

with Orthodox and Heavensgate

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 29th at 10am local time

Promoter pre-sale begins Thursday, April 30th at 11am AEST

General tickets on sale Friday, May 1st at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Thursday, July 30th

Freo Social, Perth

Saturday, August 1st

The Gov, Adelaide

Sunday, August 2nd

170 Russell, Melbourne

Thursday, August 6th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, August 7th

Metro Theatre, Sydney