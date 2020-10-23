Waka Flocka Flame is copping flack after revealing that he believes Donald Trump to be a better US President than Barack Obama.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Flocka piped up in the comments section of a DJ Akademiks‘ Instagram post. The post shared footage of Obama’s recent takedown of the current US President at a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia.

“I get that this President wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored,” Obama said during the appearance.

“But you know what? The job doesn’t work that way. Tweeting at the television doesn’t fix things. Making stuff up doesn’t make people’s lives better.

“Donald Trump isn’t suddenly going to protect all of us. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself.”

In the comments section, one follower wrote “People who really think Trump is a better President than Obama [are clowns].” To which Waka controversially responded, “Guess I’m a clown then.”

It’s been a weird year for Waka. In an interview with Real 92.3 LA back in March, Flocka denied the existence of coronavirus, backing his opinion up with a truly bonkers argument.

“It’s fake…minorities can’t catch it.” After hosts challenged his unorthodox opinion, he challenged them. “Name one though.”

“We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them, soulful folks.”

I genuinely can not tell whether the man is serious, or is so well practised in the art of irony that he’s got us all swindled.

Waka Flocka coming out to bat for Trump comes off the heels of 50 Cent claiming he’ll be voting for Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s proposed tax rates for the states of California, New Jersey and New York.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) I’M OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote.