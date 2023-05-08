Wanderer Festival has unveiled a stellar lineup for 2023.

The boutique music festival will take place on the beautiful Pambula Beach on the weekend of September 29th-October 1st. Single day, 2 day and 3 day tickets are available to suit all tastes.

The lineup so far includes over 40 artists, including Australian festival favourites like Ocean Alley, The Jungle Giants and Babe Rainbow. Acclaimed singer-songwriters Thelma Plum, Alice Skye and Montaigne will also be performing.

From further afield, one of the finest singer-songwriters of his generation, Kevin Morby, and British art rockers Django Django will make the trip to Pambula Beach. You can see the full list of initial artists below.

More artists are set to be announced in the coming months as the festival approaches. Alongside the live music, the Wanderer weekend will also feature a world-class program featuring art, comedy theatre, circus and artisan workshops.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Wanderer Festival

Ticket information available via wanderer.com.au

September 29th-October 1st

Pambula Beach, NSW

Music

OCEAN ALLEY * DJANGO DJANGO (UK) * THE JUNGLE GIANTS * THELMA PLUM

SPIDERBAIT * KEVIN MORBY (USA) * SON LITTLE (USA)

ALICE SKYE * ANNIE HAMILTON * ART vs SCIENCE * BABE RAINBOW

BEGA SOUND COLLECTIVE *BEN OTTEWELL & IAN BALL (GOMEZ / UK)

C.W. STONEKING * DICE * DJINAMA YILAGA * FLAVUH

FREYA JOSEPHINE HOLLICK * GOLDIE * HAIKU HANDS

JACK BIILMANN & THE BLACK TIDE * JACOTÉNE * KIM CHURCHILL

LISA MITCHELL * MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA * MONTAIGNE

* PRODIKAL-1 * ROBYN MARTIN * RUM JUNGLE * STEPH STRINGS

STONEWAVE TAIKO * THE BIG LOST BAND * THE THIN WHITE UKES

URTHBOY * WHISKEY DRAM

Arts

FLYING FRUIT FLY CIRCUS * ADAM PAGE * THE SUPER AMAZING DOLPHIN SHOW

WELCOME TO COUNTRY * DUURUNU MIRU DANCERS * FLING PHYSICAL THEATRE

FRANKENTOYS * LA PETITE GRANDE * LIAM POWER * POLITE MAMMALS

WE SHAPED UP LIKE THIS

