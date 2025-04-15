Wanderer Festival has locked in this year’s dates.

The beloved music and arts festival at Pambula Beach, NSW, will take over the October long weekend – October 4th-5th, 2025.

This follows last year’s announcement that the festival would skip 2024 in favour of a biennial format (joining a number of other beloved Australian festivals that either postponed or cancelled their events that year). It’s part of the broader shift in the Australian festival scene, with many events facing significant challenges amid the current economic climate.

In the past, Wanderer spanned three days, but this year the festival will take centre stage across two main days. Over 50 acts are set to perform, with the first lineup drop just around the corner

Festival founder Simon Daly shared: “events have a tremendous ability to inspire, uplift and connect people in a way that is so vital. I love that anyone can come to Wanderer and feel like it’s for them – no matter how old, young or where you’re from – the atmosphere and experience transcends everything.”

Wanderer draws festivalgoers from all corners of Australia, with one quarter coming from interstate and sixty percent visiting from outside the local region. The on-site campgrounds open Friday, October 3rd, giving early arrivals a chance to settle in and soak up the vibes without missing a beat.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper added:

“We are thrilled to back Wanderer Festival on its return to the NSW major events calendar. It proved an enormous hit with festivalgoers and will again draw thousands of people to one of Australia’s most pristine locations, supporting local businesses and jobs.

“Delivering major events like Wanderer Festival in the South Coast of NSW will help us to drive visitation across the state, and ensure people visit the wonderful offerings of our regional communities.”

The first line-up announcement and tickets will be available in May.

Tickets available at www.wanderer.com.au — keeping 2023 prices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanderer Festival (@wandererfestival)

Wanderer Festival 2025

October 4th-5th

Pambula Beach, NSW

Onsite Campground: 3rd-5th October