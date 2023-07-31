Wanderer Festival has unveiled its final lineup additions for 2023.

After successfully launching last year, Wanderer will head to NSW’s Pambula Beach from September 29th until October 1st.

Prominent US singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, Aussie indie rock favourites The Jungle Giants, and vintage rock legends Spiderbait were part of the initial lineup announcement in April.

The following month, art pop artist Montaigne, festival favourites Ocean Alley, and Brisbane singer-songwriter Thelma Plum joined the bill.

And if those acts weren’t enough to entice music fans, a slew of other impressive names have now been confirmed to be appearing at the festival this year.

Acclaimed Zambian rapper and singer Sampa the Great is heading to the Sapphire Coast, as is the evergreen Ben Lee, bringing hits from across his extensive 30-year career.

Rising punk rock band Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will appear at the festival a few weeks after the release of their debut album, I Love You.

Batts, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, WILSN, and Lonnie Holley are some of the other new names on the lineup. You can check out the full Wanderer lineup, including all new additions, below.

Wanderer Festival 2023

Ticket information available via wanderer.com.au

September 29th-October 1st

Pambula Beach, NSW

Music

OCEAN ALLEY * DJANGO DJANGO (UK) * THE JUNGLE GIANTS * THELMA PLUM

SPIDERBAIT * SAMPA THE GREAT (ZM) * KEVIN MORBY (USA)

SON LITTLE (USA) * LONNIE HOLLEY (USA)

ALICE SKYE * ANNIE HAMILTON * ART vs SCIENCE * BABE RAINBOW

BATTS * BEGA SOUND COLLECTIVE * BEN LEE * BEN OTTEWELL & IAN BALL (GOMEZ / UK)

C.W. STONEKING * CASH SAVAGE & THE LAST DRINKS * DICE * DJ DADBOD * DJINAMA YILAGA * EMPRESS * FLAVUH * FREYA JOSEPHINE HOLLICK * GOLDIE

HAIKU HANDS * HOLD//FIRE * JACK BIILMANN & THE BLACK TIDE * JACOTÉNE

KIM CHURCHILL * LISA MITCHELL * LITTLE QUIRKS *MELBOURNE SKA ORCHESTRA* MONTAIGNE * MOURNING (A) BLKSTAR (USA) * NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE

* PRODIKAL-1 * ROBYN MARTIN * RUM JUNGLE *STEPH STRINGS

STONEWAVE TAIKO * TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS * THE BIG LOST BAND

THE THIN WHITE UKES THIS WAY NORTH * TIJUANA CARTEL

URTHBOY * WHISKEY DRAM* WILSN

Arts

FLYING FRUIT FLY CIRCUS * ADAM PAGE * THE SUPER AMAZING DOLPHIN SHOW

WELCOME TO COUNTRY * BIOLUMINESCENCE PROJECT * BRONWYN KUSS

CLAIRE HOOPER * DUURUNU MIRU DANCERS * FEETBUS * FLING PHYSICAL THEATRE

FRANKENTOYS * GULAGA DANCERS * I WEAR WANDERER WORKSHOP

LA PETITE GRANDE * LIAM POWER * POLITE MAMMALS * RIVERBEND CHOIR*

THE BIG LOST BAND * TOM BALLARD* WE SHAPED UP LIKE THIS