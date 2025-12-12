Aussie rock festival Wanstock is returning to Sydney and Melbourne in 2026, with its biggest lineup yet.

Set for two nights in Melbourne’s Doncaster on Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st, and one night in Sydney’s Coogee on Friday, March 20th, the festival will showcase a mix of homegrown and international artists from the rock realms.

Born from organiser Geoff Wansbrough’s love of the legendary Aussie pub rock era in the ’80s and ’90s, Wanstock has evolved since 2018 into an annual showcase of world-class acts alongside talented up-and-comers.

Headlining the Wanstock stage in both Melbourne and Sydney will be Canadian Hall of Famers LOVERBOY, marking their first ever Australian shows. With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, and big rock sound, LOVERBOY have sold more than 15 million albums, earning four multi-Platinum plaques, including Get Lucky, as well as releases from their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s Lovin’ Every Minute of It.

“We are excited to be coming to Australia for the first time in the band’s history next year,” the band said. “It is a dream come true; we are honoured to join the fantastic lineup for Wanstock in Melbourne, and play in the beautiful city of Sydney! Get your tickets now and we’ll see you down under!”

Also headlining in Melbourne are Aussie heroes 1927. Formed in 1987, the band made a devastating entry into the ears of its listeners with the release of their debut album …iSH in 1988. Three months after the release, 1927 was catapulted to meteoric fame, with …iSH going on become the highest selling debut album release by an Australian artist. The quintuple Platinum selling album contained a staggering six charted singles, and for 46 weeks, …iSH remained in the TOP 50 of the Australian Music Charts.

With 7x Platinum records from multiple albums, a third self titled album, which also charted, and the most recent studio album Generation-i, 1927 has firmly established their status as an iconic Australian band.

The Sydney festival will also feature Choirboys, Taxiride ft. Jason Singh, and Ventura. Melbourne’s Friday edition will see Dragon, Bachelor Girl, Stonetrip, and Strait Shooters take to the stage, while Saturday will feature Pseudo Echo, Taxiride, Standing Room Only, and Daydreamers.

“Each year, I try and make it bigger and better. Now, it consists of a few components: to have two or three of the classic acts from back in the day, to give a some of the emerging talent a chance to play, and to have a cover band playing all our favourites to get everyone partying and dancing. Basically, I put it on to support our local music talent and so we can have a bit of fun while we still can,” said organiser Geoff Wansbrough.

“I really look forward to putting on Wanstock each year. It gives us all a chance to forget about our worries and enjoy some of that great music of our youth. For this next event, I am particularly proud to be bringing Loverboy to Australian shores for the first time. The line up for both nights is stacked with talent, including hall of famers 1927, Dragon and Pseudo Echo – it is bound to have you rocking out all night!”

Tickets for Wanstock are on sale now. Grab your Melbourne tickets here, and Sydney tickets here.

WANSTOCK 2026

Friday, March 20th

Selina’s, Coogee, Sydney NSW

Lineup:

LOVERBOY

Choirboys

Taxiride ft. Jason Singh

Ventura

Friday, March 20th

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, Melbourne VIC

Lineup:

1927

Dragon

Bachelor Girl

Stonetrip

Strait Shooters

Saturday, March 21st

Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster, Melbourne VIC

Lineup:

LOVERBOY

Pseudo Echo

Taxiride ft. Jason Singh

Standing Room Only

Daydreamers