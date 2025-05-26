Warren Ellis, Dirty Three legend and longtime Nick Cave collaborator, is hitting the road this June for a string of special Q&A sessions tied to his new doc, Ellis Park.

At a few stops, he’ll be joined by director Justin Kurzel (Nitram, Snowtown) for a chat about the film.

Ellis Park follows the musician’s unexpected passion project far from the spotlight: a wildlife sanctuary deep in the Sumatran jungle. Co-founded by Ellis and led by Dutch-born vet Femke den Haas, the sanctuary rescues trafficked and mistreated animals, nursing them back to health with the help of a devoted team of conservationists.

Described as a “fly-on-the-wall” look at both the creative process and grassroots activism, Ellis Park promises to offer an intimate portrait of an artist, and a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve.

The film will premiere as part of the Sydney Film Festival and Vivid Sydney, before rolling out to cinemas across the country in June. You can check out the official trailer below.

Further screening information and tickets are available here.

Ellis and The Dirty Three made a long-awaited return last year with Love Changes Everything, their first album in over a decade. The record follows 2012’s Toward the Low Sun, which was widely praised at the time of its release.

The instrumental trio—Warren Ellis, Mick Turner, and Jim White—formed in Melbourne back in 1992 and released 10 albums during their initial run. Since then, all three members have pursued other projects, with Ellis most notably working alongside longtime collaborator Nick Cave. Most recently, the pair teamed up to score the new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Warren Ellis Q&A Events

Thursday, June 5th

Luna Leederville, Perth, WA

Warren Ellis virtual Q&A

Friday, June 6th

The Astor, Melbourne, VIC

Warren Ellis and Justin Kurzel in-person Q&A

Saturday, June 7th

Palace Regent Cinema, Ballarat, VIC

Warren Ellis and Justin Kurzel in-person Q&A

Saturday, June 7th

Cinema Nova, Melbourne, VIC

Warren Ellis in-person Q&A

Sunday, June 8th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sydney Film Festival premiere & Vivid Sydney “An Evening with Warren Ellis” event