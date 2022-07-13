‘Paradise City’ by Guns N’ Roses is a barnstorming classic, and when 1,000 musicians get together to perform it, the song sounds even more thrilling.

1,000 musicians from 25 different countries covered the song at Stade de France in Paris to celebrate Rockin’ 1000’s eighth birthday. Self-described as “the biggest rock band on Earth,’ Rockin’ 1000 is made up of “amateurs, professionals, volunteers, kids men, women, no matter their provenance, ethnicity, sexual orientation or social background.”

Rockin’ 1000 previously made headlines for their stirring cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ in tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins. Back in 2015, they covered another Foo Fighters song, ‘Learn to Fly’, in order to convince the band to play a show in Cesena, Italy. Thanks to millions of views, the ploy worked, with some of the Rockin’ 1000 ensemble even being invited to play onstage with Dave Grohl and co.

‘Paradise City’ appeared on Guns N’ Roses’ iconic debut album Appetite for Destruction. The song reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the U.K. Singles Chart, and went on to be ranked number 459 on Rolling Stone‘s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Judging by Rockin’ 1000’s cover, the song’s impact clearly hasn’t diminished over three decades later.

In other Guns N’ Roses news, the band announced earlier this week that two revered Australian punk bands will join them on their upcoming Australian tour.

After a long wait, the band are finally coming back Down Under later this year, their first time in the country since 2017. They’ll be joined for all six stops by The Chats and Cosmic Psychos, two of the finest punk rock bands to emerge from Australia. Head to www.tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Check out ‘Paradise City’ (Guns N’ Roses cover) by Rockin’ 1000: