If ever something could encapsulate the seismic impact the late Taylor Hawkins had on music, it’s the image of over 1,000 musicians gathering in France to pay tribute to the drummer.

The huge amount of musicians got together at Paris’ State de France over the weekend to perform a mammoth rendition of the Foo Fighters classic ‘My Hero’. The cover starts deceptively quiet, featuring just a few acoustic guitars, before the cavernous sound of hundreds of drum kits being played at once arrives.

That’s swiftly followed by waves upon waves of guitars and vocals, building to the passionately performed chorus. It’s impressive that this many musicians playing in unison can come together so well. The ‘My Hero’ performance was part of the latest Rockin’ 1000 show, and featured musicians from 25 different countries.

It’s not the only recent touching tribute to Hawkins. A drum circle was held in his hometown of Laguna Beach to honour the Foo Fighters legend. “He was just the most genuine, positive, respectful person you could imagine,” one of his old high school friends, James Pribram, said (as per The Orange County Register). “He was very down to Earth. There was nothing about him that said rock star.”

During their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California earlier this month, Pearl Jam performed ‘Cold Day in the Sun’, taken from the Foo Fighters’ 2005 album In Your Honor.

‘Cold Day in the Sun’ was the first original Foos song that featured Hawkins on lead vocals, which made it fitting that drummer Matt Cameron replaced Eddie Vedder on vocals for the Pearl Jam cover. Red Hot Chili Peppers also recently honoured Hawkins during their headlining performance at New Orleans Jazz Festival, which they were playing in place of Foo Fighters.

