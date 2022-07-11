Guns N’ Roses are bringing two iconic Australian punk bands, one old and one new, with them on their upcoming tour of the country.

After far too long a wait, Guns N’ Roses are finally bringing their maximalist stadium rock back to Australia. The band last headed Down Under in 2017 on the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour, which remains the third-highest grossing concert tour of all time.

Six months out from their return, two revered support acts for have been announced for this year’s tour, with The Chats and Cosmic Psychos set to perform in all six cities.

Always playing at full throttle, The Chats have established themselves as one of the purest punk rock bands in the world in recent years. The trio count the likes of Iggy Pop and Queens Of The Stone Age as fans of their proudly Aussie brand of punk. Their second album Get F*cked!, is set for release on August 19th via Bargain Bin Records (pre-order here).

Originally formed back in 1982, Cosmic Psychos have established themselves as one of Australia’s finest punk rock outfits in the proceeding four decades. According to legendary producer Butch Big, the Victorian band were a seminal influence on Nirvana, as well as the entire 90s Seattle grunge scene. Praise doesn’t come much higher than that.

“Many fans who witnessed the classic Guns N’ Roses line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, reunited, on Australian stages during this historic band’s previous ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour in 2017 are still raving about it to this day and the reviews were unanimously glowing,” Paul Dainty AM, President & CEO of TEG DAINTY says.

“With the addition of two of our country’s finest exports, The Chats and Cosmic Psychos, announced as special guests, Australian audiences are in for an explosive night of rock – you certainly don’t want to miss out this time around! Guns N’ Roses are living legends. They never disappoint.”

Guns N’ Roses 2022 Australian Tour

with special guests The Chats & Cosmic Psychos

Friday, November 18th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 22nd

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 24th

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, November 27th

Stadium Australia, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, November 29th

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, December 3rd

MCG, Melbourne, VIC