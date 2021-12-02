The first full trailer HBO’s new documentary about Juice WRLD, Into the Abyss, has been released.

The upcoming doc will begin streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. Directed by Tommy Oliver, Into the Abyss is a document of the final years of the late rapper’s life.

Lots of previously unseen footage is included, as are several unreleased tracks. Several industry interviews are featured as the doc details Juice WRLD’s struggles to cope with his sudden rise to success while battling underlying mental health issues and a growing dependency on prescription drugs.

The trailer – which incidentally was unveiled on what would have been his 23rd birthday – sees Juice performing on stage in front of thousands of adoring fans, capturing his intense rise to stardom. The second half focuses more on the private struggles the rapper was going through behind the scenes.

Juice WLRD died in December 2019 from an accidental drug overdose. The posthumous album Legends Never Die was released in 2020, with the upcoming second posthumous album Fighting Demons expected on December 10th. An animated film about the rapper is also in the works.

His mother, Carmela Wallace, wrote a touching tribute to her late son while also celebrating his life. “When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not to be here today celebrating your birthday,” her letter says.

“Although it has been nearly two years since you’ve been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I’m glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn’t know when we would see each other again.”

