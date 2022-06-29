Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week.

Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.

As she performed her 1996 classic ‘Ironic’, images of Hawkins were displayed on the screen behind her. “In Memory Of Taylor Hawkins” then flashed on the screen as the song came to an end.

Hawkins was a crucial part of Morissette’s live ensemble in the 90s, before he famously joined Dave Grohl and co. in 1997. In a 2018 interview, the drummer hailed Morissette’s influence on his life, insisting he’d be “delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her.”

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters announced a huge lineup of special guests for the upcoming Hawkins tribute concerts, with Morissette set to appear at the Los Angeles date.

She’ll be joined at the concert by Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Miley Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Wolfgang Van Halen, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Will, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme and Jon Theodore, Joan Jett, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and many more.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ the Forum on September 27th, with the London show is set for September 3rd at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In London, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor, Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Supergrass and Mark Ronson along with comedian Dave Chappelle will appear. Josh Homme, Geddy Lee, and Alex Lifeson will perform in London as well as Los Angeles. Tickets for both concerts are on sale now via the Foo Fighters’ website.

