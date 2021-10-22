Triple j Like A Version is back with Jesswar bringing the heat with a brand-new single and a Limp Bizkit, yes a Limp Bizkit, cover.

The Fijian-born rapper brought along a three-piece band and DJ for the occasion, really enhancing the power of the performance.

And she casually dropped a cover of the Limp Bizkit 2000 classic ‘Rollin'”, easily handling Fred Durst’s fiery words. Jesswar’s version was scuzzier and rawer, less nu-metal-y, which is probably a good thing. She’s certainly picked a good time to cover the band, with the Limp Bizkit renaissance well and truly underway.

The rapper, real name Jessica Koroi, discussed the incredible blend of rap and rock that made the original such an iconic hit, noting her nostalgia for that golden era too.

“It’s such a cool contrast – it has great energy,” she said. “It was very different for me to come onto it because I’m quite chill in person…it was cool to get a bit wild on it.”

Jesswar then done a genuine original, performing ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’, which only came out last week. An ode to, you guessed it, Rihanna, it sounds slick and hip, with the rapper delivering it effortlessly. I really hope Rihanna catches wind of the song. It’s right up her street.

Catch both of her triple j Like A Version performances, as well as her behind the scenes interview, below. She revealed that her favourite Like A Version’s were Chet Faker wholesome cover of Sonia Dada and Hope D‘s searing punk take on pop classic ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears. Jesswar also revealed that Jenna played drums for both that Hope D performance and her own Like A Version.

Check out ‘Rollin” (Limp Bizkit cover) by Jesswar:

Check out ‘BAD LIKE RIRI’ by Jesswar:

Check out Jesswar’s behind the scenes interview: