Slayer might have played their final show, but that hasn’t stopped their most well-known former drummer Dave Lombardo keeping the spirit alive for fans still wanting a bit more o.g thrash.

The renowned “god-father of double bass”, who had a topsy-turvy relationship with the band, and was fired for good in 2013, has still been flaying the drums full-time, lately taking up the drum-chair for crossover-thrash icons Suicidal Tendencies.

However, it will always be his work with Slayer that will see him talked about as one of the all-time greatest drummers, and footage has emerged proving exactly why.

Lombardo was captured last week busting out an incredible rendition of legendary Slayer track Angel Of Death for the Metal Allegiance concert at the House Of Blues in California, one of three Slayer classics played that night, with Postmortem and Raining Blood also getting a run.

Accompanied by Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), Jack Gibson (Exodus) and Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) the footage makes for some pretty compelling viewing – even if it is just a glorified covers gig. Check it out below.

Dave Lombardo casually grooving at over 200-BPM

And lastly……and I’m saving the best for last……some of you saw me cover this song the other night, but here is the MASTER playing it!!Ladies and Gentlemen I bring youLOMBARDO CAM!!!#angelofdeath#fuckingslayer#legend#theking#doesntevenbreakasweat Posted by Jason Bittner on Sunday, 19 January 2020

Despite Lombardo being evidently match-fit should he make amends with the band, there’s “no chance in hell” of a Slayer reunion, according to guitarist Kerry King’s wife.

The band performed their final Australian shows at the end of last year in a blistering display of power for the Download Festival. After witnessing it ourselves it’s safe to say that a world without Slayer fully functioning is very hard to stomach.

Get some more Lombardo into your Monday with this savage footage