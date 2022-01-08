Keyshia Ka’Oir has had a very happy 37th birthday this year, unwrapping a box of $100 bills totaling a million dollars, gifted from her husband Gucci Mane.

A video captures Ka’Oir unwrapping a large rectangle shaped package wrapped in silver paper. Once she gets the paper off, she uncovers an orange Herme’s box, and her mouth drops open. However, the entrepreneur soon finds out that the orange box is just a disguise, and that it contains cash.

Upon discovery of the wads of cash, Ka’Oir starts screaming with glee. She then pours the money out onto the table, exclaiming, “‘It’s a million dollars y’all.”

Another video shows Ka’Oir packing all the cash away into a bag when her son, who’s sitting on Mane’s knee, starts crying. She jokingly grabs a wad of cash and hands it to the baby saying, “it’s okay, here! Here!”.

Ka’Oir and Mane welcomed a boy together in December 2020 named Ice. Ice is their first child, but Ka’Oir has three kids from a previous relationship, and Mane has one.

Last month Ka’Oir expressed her interest of having another baby with Mane on Instagram. She posted a photo of her pregnant with Ice, along with the caption: yeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one!!! #ImissBeingPreggo #IWas9monthsHere #BabyIce.”

Mane quickly replied on the pic, simply writing “Ok” along with a red heart emoji. The comment sent fans into a bit of a spin, with one user replying: “it’s this response for me🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽:”.

In 2020, Mane severed ties with his long time music label Atlantic Records and accused the label of “racist” behaviour.

“Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SolcySummer,” he said in a now deleted tweet.

In another deleted tweet, the rapper encouraged other musicians to go on strike.

“All artists let’s go on strike fuck these racist ass labels burn then down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter fuck these crackers???”

