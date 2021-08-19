Acclaimed Swedish singer-songwriter José González delivers a stunning performance at Berlin’s The Michelberger for the third instalment of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions.

The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is an ode to the special relationship between artists and the venues they cut their teeth in. Inspired by Jim Beam’s welcoming spirit, each episode of the multi-year partnership will see an artist return to an independent venue close to their heart.

The series launched with a performance from Brit Award-nominated artist Jack Garratt, who returned to London’s Village Underground for a sumptuous, multi-instrumental rendition of ‘Time.’

Jack first played the Village Underground during his debut UK tour. A gruelling schlep riddled with a string of bad luck and technical issues. The Village Underground date was the last show of the tour, and saw Garratt perform to 700 fans.

In July, Grammy-nominated Irish act Fontaines D.C. return to beloved North London independent music venue, The Lexington.

The Lexington was home to some of Fontaines D.C.’s first shows outside their native Ireland. Within its walls, the band cut their teeth amongst London’s live music fans, earning their reputation as a tour-de-force live act and drawing in sell-out crowds.

Today, acclaimed Swedish singer-songwriter José González unveils ‘Valle Local’ — a beguiling rendition of a track from his forthcoming record, Local Valley, set for release this September.

Available exclusively via Jim Beam’s official YouTube channel, Gonzáles filmed his performance at Berlin’s iconic independent music venue, The Michelberger.

The performance was filmed in various nooks and crannys throughout the hotel; the courtyard, elevator, bar, and outdoor areas. Sucking the marrow out of the bohemian, East German-inspired interiors.

“As a touring musician, the welcome you feel within a space is so important for so many reasons, both in shaping what you do on stage but also the moments in between,” José González explains.

“From the moment you step through the doors of a venue like The Michelberger, the playful architecture and warm and inviting aesthetic immediately inspires and fuels the creative spirit, especially for musicians entering a building owned, run, and built with the distinct aim of fostering the writing, production and playing of live music.

“Having spent a great deal of time in The Michelberger, my connection comes from memories wrapped in rich emotions of amazing nights spent in the space.”

José’s performance was filmed in partnership with renowned music production team La Blogotheque and photographer Nick Helderman.