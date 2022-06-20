Ever since his lengthy feud with Kanye West famously came to an end late last year, Drake hasn’t found another feud at the same level. Kendrick Lamar though? That seems like a stretch.

There have been murmurings about a potential beef between the two powerhouse rappers on social media, after Kendrick’s pgLang co-founder, Dave Free, allegedly dissed Drake on Instagram.

According to the Twitter account @OnThinIce, Free called Drizzy petty for releasing his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Kendrick’s birthday, twisting the knife in further by calling it “the worst album of the year.”

For his part, Free vehemently denied this: "Narrative shaping is getting out of control. I respect the troll, but at the very least, make me look good if you fake post me," he wrote on Twitter, calling out the alleged screenshot evidence.

Fans on Twitter were instantly divided on the story. “Dave Free tryna cover his ass lmao. Sh*t is real,” wrote one commenter. Others pointed out that the release date was nine months after Certified Lover Boy came out, and insisted it wasn’t an intentional act against his fellow rapper.

“Kendrick birthday maybe just happened to fall on a Friday this year. If it was a Tuesday or sum and drake did that then I would understand,” noted one fan. As someone else wrote, “we cant have drake & kendrick lamar beefing in 2022.”

Narrative shaping is getting out of control. I respect the troll, but at the very least, make me look good if you fake post me. 🫂 — Dave Free (@davefree) June 19, 2022

Expect this so-called beef to be discussed in the online rumour mill for the next week before another potential feud emerges to replace it.

Kendrick released his own new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, last month to mostly positive reviews. It earned praise from Eminem, who said the lamb left him “speechless” in a tweet.

Drake, it’s fair to say, has had a rougher time with feedback on Honestly, Nevermind after he unexpectedly dropped it last Friday. Shortly after its release, he made an audio recording addressing the critics of the album, saying, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet” and that he would “wait for you to catch up.” At least J. Cole was a fan, calling Honestly, Nevermind “phenomenal.”

