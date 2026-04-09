Machine Gun Kelly debuted a brand new song at the opening show of his Australia tour this week, which features Limp Bizkit legend Fred Durst.

During his show at RAC Arena on Wednesday night, the US artist introduced the nu-metal track by telling the crowd: “I called up my friend Fred Durst. I said, ‘Sir, drop something on this.’ What he dropped, the rest is history.”

Check out fan footage, via Kerrang, below.

Despite early doubts around ticket sales – even Kelly himself joked they were “looking rough” before a last-minute social media boost – his first Lost Americana tour stop at Perth’s RAC Arena ultimately made sense. From the jump, Kelly commits to the theatrics. Dramatic visuals, oversized staging, and a larger-than-life presence set the tone early, rooted in the mythology he’s built around himself.

Per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it was sometimes hard to tell what exactly Kelly and co. were aiming for – weaving between the vibes of a hardcore show, a hip-hop set, and a modern pop show complete with choreographed dance moves. “From pyrotechnics to backup dancers and even a hype man, the show never quite settled into a steady rhythm,” its three-star review reads. However, his vocals were warm and strong, and it was hard not to feel present with him. “Even when the crowd seemed to struggle to keep up with him, Kelly kept the energy high for a full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to give,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ continued in its review. Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. “With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once.”

MGK’s tour continues in Melbourne this weekend. Click here for more details.

MACHINE GUN KELLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 18th