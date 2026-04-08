Machine Gun Kelly is back in Australia with a show that’s big on spectacle, bigger on energy, and not always concerned with making perfect sense.

Despite early doubts around ticket sales – even Kelly himself joked they were “looking rough” before a last-minute social media boost – his first Lost Americana tour stop at Perth’s RAC Arena ultimately made sense. From the jump, Kelly commits to the theatrics. Dramatic visuals, oversized staging, and a larger-than-life presence set the tone early, rooted in the mythology he’s built around himself.

Per Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it was sometimes hard to tell what exactly Kelly and co. were aiming for – weaving between the vibes of a hardcore show, a hip-hop set, and a modern pop show complete with choreographed dance moves. “From pyrotechnics to backup dancers and even a hype man, the show never quite settled into a steady rhythm,” its three-star review reads.

However, his vocals were warm and strong, and it was hard not to feel present with him. “Even when the crowd seemed to struggle to keep up with him, Kelly kept the energy high for a full two hours, proving himself as a performer with an awful lot to give,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ continued in its review.

“With more time and a little refining, it would be interesting to see how he can really make this arena-worthy show his own, instead of trying to do everything all at once.”

Kelly’s tour continues on to Melbourne on Saturday (April 11th) with a sold-out show at Rod Laver Arena, before stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. He is joined by standout Aotearoa artist Will Swinton and US hip hop artist honestav across all dates. Limited tickets remain – see here for details.

It comes in support of his seventh studio album Lost Americana, which hit No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The release of Lost Americana followed 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Willow, Lil Wayne, and Bring Me the Horizon.

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MACHINE GUN KELLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 18th