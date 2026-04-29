Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett delivered one of the best moments of the 2026 APRA Awards on Wednesday night (April 29th), joining electronic duo the Presets on stage for a thunderous performance of “Power and the Passion”.

The Presets delivered a reimagined electronic version of the song before Garrett emerged on stage to a huge reaction from the crowd, with the 73-year-old singer throwing himself into the performance with the same commanding energy that made him one of Australian music’s most recognisable frontmen.

Check it out below.

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Originally released in 1983, “Power and the Passion” remains one of Midnight Oil’s defining songs and one of the most enduring political rock tracks in Australian music history. Written by Garrett alongside drummer and co-founder Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie, the track tackled themes of political unrest, identity and social change, while becoming a staple of the band’s explosive live shows throughout the 1980s and beyond.

The performance was one of several special moments throughout the ceremony, which featured appearances from artists including Paul Kelly, BOY SODA, Sarah Blasko, and more.

The night itself belonged largely to Amyl and The Sniffers, who picked up three major awards including Song of the Year for “Jerkin’” and Songwriter of the Year, while Sia claimed Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for “Unstoppable” and Guy Sebastian won Most Performed Australian Work for “Maybe”.

Legendary Australian rock group INXS were honoured with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, presented by APRA Chair Jenny Morris. The tribute included a performance of “Just Keep Walking” by Ecca Vandal.

See the full winners list here.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ