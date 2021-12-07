P!nk has always appeared to be one of the nicest pop stars on the circuit, and she enhanced that idea by holding a sweet Zoom chat with one of her terminally ill fans this week.

The singer took time out of her hectic schedule to connect with Diane Berberian, 63, who is currently in hospice with terminal bone cancer. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!!” the triathlete and Ironman competitor wrote on Instagram after the Zoom chat.

For over 10 minutes, P!nk chatted to Berberian, and she told the latter just how much she admired her courage and strength. “You have a kind of bravery I don’t understand,” she said to Berberian, who competed twice in the U.S. Paratriathalon National Championships. “You’re bringing comfort to other people while you’re walking through this.” P!nk even found a little time for some singing, treating Berberian to a cover of ‘We Are the Champions’ by Queen during the Zoom chat.

As the call finished up, Berberian made sure to let P!nk know just how important it was that the singer found the time to speak with her. “You’ve made my day,” she said. “I mean, I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now. Because you were so far at the top, and all the other things started to happen, so it’s kinda like, ‘OK, I’ll think of something else.’ ‘Cause I am gonna rest for a couple days, but something else is gonna come up.”

P!nk has been in the process of returning to touring, performing at the iHeartRadio show at The Forum in Los Angeles over the weekend. Her last studio album, 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, was a topped the ARIA Album Chart.

Watch P!nk’s Zoom chat with Diane Berberian below: