Polaris continue to make waves globally, and can now boast that they’ve performed at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The Sydney-formed metalcore outfit took to the famous stage late last week as the support for Electric Callboy on their “Tanzneid” world tour. Check out footage of “The Remedy” below.

Red Rocks has played host to some of the world’s biggest names, including The Beatles, U2, and Oasis, as well as fellow local names like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Tame Impala, Flume, and Tash Sultana.

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The performance comes only weeks after Polaris also served as the opener for Linkin Park’s Australian sold out run.

“The mission walking into these shows is, I mean, not only to just enjoy it, and live in the moment and have fun, but to win over a whole bunch of new fans, ideally,” vocalist Jamie Hails said ahead of the tour.

“The fact that we’re clearly on Linkin Park’s radar for them to have us support them for this leg of their world tour is already a success in its own. At the end of the day, the mission for these shows is I want people to remember our name, remember Polaris.”

The tour comes off the back of a huge year for Polaris, which has seen them curate their first beachside festival, Life’s A Beach, and continue to grow their live reputation with powerful performances. Soon, they’ll also play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival next weekend.

Renowned for their emphatic relatability and explosive arrangements, the band established their place as a fixture in the heavy landscape early on, via their first two ARIA-nominated albums, 2017’s The Mortal Coil and 2020’s The Death Of Me, both of which debuted in the Australian Top 10.

More recently, they released Fatalism. The album landed at No. 29 on our 100 Best Albums of the 2020s So Far list, and it led them to a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ