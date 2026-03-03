Polaris have a simple goal as they step onto arena stages alongside Linkin Park across Australia: make sure the crowd remembers their name.

The Sydney band have begun their run supporting Linkin Park on the Australian leg of the ‘From Zero’ world tour, placing them in front of arena-sized crowds alongside one of the most influential rock acts of the past two decades.

In a new behind-the-scenes video shared to social media, Polaris opened up about what the opportunity means – and the mindset they’re bringing to the shows.

“The mission walking into these shows is, I mean, not only to just enjoy it and live in the moment and have fun, but to win over a whole bunch of new fans, ideally,” vocalist Jamie Hails said in the video.

“The fact that we’re clearly on Linkin Park’s radar for them to have us support them for this leg of their world tour is already a success in its own. At the end of the day, the mission for these shows is I want people to remember our name, remember Polaris.”

Renowned for their emphatic relatability and explosive arrangements, the band established their place as a fixture in the heavy landscape early on, via their first two ARIA-nominated albums, 2017’s The Mortal Coil and 2020’s The Death Of Me, both of which debuted in the Australian Top 10.

More recently, they released Fatalism. The album landed at No. 29 on Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Albums of the 2020s So Far list, and it led them to a nomination for the prestigious Australian Music Prize.

The tour comes off the back of a huge year for Polaris, which has seen them curate their first beachside festival, Life’s A Beach, and continue to grow their live reputation with powerful performances. Soon, they’ll also play Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival.

In a recent interview with Tone Deaf, guitarist Jake Steinhauser reflected on how surreal the moment feels. He grew up listening to Linkin Park, whose tracks were his gateway into heavier music: “Their DNA is in so many of the bands I’ve listened to since,” he told us. “We really wanted it. We submitted ourselves and crossed our fingers.”

Linkin Park’s arena run kicked off last night (March 3rd) in Brisbane, with shows to come in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Auckland. It marks Linkin Park’s first visit to Australia since 2013, and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

The band have just announced some special pop-up shops in Melbourne and Sydney ahead of their shows.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

LINKIN PARK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

With special guests Polaris (AU) and Vana (NZ)

Tuesday, March 3rd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, March 5th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, March 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, March 12th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Saturday, March 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, March 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ