Rick Astley performed a cover of Foo Fighters 1995 classic ‘Everlong’ during a pub set at the Mikkeller Brewpub on Thursday, September 16th.

Between the delta strain, earthquakes in Melbourne, the return of the Taliban, and every other monstrous, out-of-control curveball that 2021 has birthed, it was high time the universe threw a spanner in the works that was joyous. One could never have anticipated that that spanner would take the form of a Rick Astley renaissance.

Earlier this month, Rick Astley made a surprise appearance at Manchester indie-pop band Blossoms gig at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum, where he joined the band on covering The Smiths ‘Panic on the Streets of London’ and ‘This Charming Man.’

The unlikely pairing went on to announce two special The Smiths cover shows, billed ‘The Songs Of The Smiths’, which will see Astley and Blossoms celebrate the dour northern lads with two shows next month in Manchester and London (October 8 and 9 respectively).

Last week, Rick Astley made a surprise appearance at the Mikkeller Brewpub in Exmouth Market, London, where he performed a short live set.

During the performance, Astley delivered a scorching cover of Foo Fighters perennial classic ‘Everlong.’ Skeptics cast your doubt aside, Rick Astley has PIPES man. Check out footage of the performance below.

This isn’t the first time the realms of Foo Fighters and Rick Astley have collided. Way back in 2017, Astley and Fooeys were both on the bill at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan.

During Foo Fighters headliner set, the band invited Astley onstage and executed a perfect RickGrohl. The band launched into Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’ only to switch it up as the vocals kicked in, delivering a performance of Astley’s No. 1 single-turned-viral meme, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. Revisit it below.