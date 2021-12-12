Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is set to star in the upcoming horror-thriller Rucker. The movie will be released at the start of the new year on January 4, 2022 via Giant Pictures.

The film’s official synopsis states, “For the past 30 years, Rucker the trucker has devoted his life to traveling the road as a mass serial killer. When Rucker picks up unsuspecting Maggie, she makes him the subject of her trucker documentary. But her life takes a dangerous detour when Rucker recruits her to complete his masterpiece: A connect-the-dots roadmap portrait of his ex-wife comprised of the women he’s killed who resemble her.”

Taylor will be playing the part of one of the killer’s trucker friends, and wife Alicia will also be making an appearance in the film. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh is the film’s director and fellow Olympic College professor, and her husband, Aaron Drane produced the film. The couple are both credited with writing the screenplay.

This isn’t the first time Corey Taylor has worked with Aaron Drane. They had previously worked together on the 2014 film Fear Clinic. Drane has called Taylor “a rock star. I mean that in every sense of the word. He is one of the coolest guys I know, and he’s somebody who has to function at a very high level, yet really goes far out of his way to help other people achieve their art.”

The singer has also recently returned to his regular gig as a musician. As part of a benefit to raise money for the Sweet Relief COVID-19 Fund, the singer of Slipknot played a secret, socially-distanced show last year in Los Angeles. In return for a $5 donation, fans were intered into a lottery where five people were able to bring their friends to see a show.

Check out the trailer for Rucker here: