Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara made a surprise appearance on stage with Halsey on a stop of her ‘Back of Badlands’ tour in New York City.

On the second of their three night run at the Hammersmith Ballroom, Lazzara made an appearance during the encore to perform a stirring rendition of Taking Back Sunday’s 2002 classic “Cute Without the ’E’ (Cut from the Team)”. The performance was captured by fans in the crowd and widely shared online.

Lazzara, known for his dynamic presence as the lead vocalist of the influential emo-rock band, brought a touch of nostalgia to Halsey’s alternative-pop set, delighting longtime Taking Back Sunday fans and surprising many in the audience.

Watch it below.

@halsey with Adam Lazzara from Taking Back Sunday pic.twitter.com/AhDEBptTE2 — kenz 🌸 (@spookslilboom) January 15, 2026

Lazzara wasn’t the only guest of the night, with CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry also joining the party, singing the band’s 2013 track “The Mother We Share”, off The Bones of What You Believe, on stage.

Halsey’s ‘Back To Badlands’ tour continues this weekend, before heading into the UK and Europe, and finally heading over to Australia. The tour is spotlighting their 2015 album Badlands, that put her on the map, charting in the top 10 of multiple albums charts around the world, including No. 2 in Australia, and went triple Platinum.

The Australian leg will kick off on February 13th in Sydney, before shows in Brisbane and Melbourne. See here for ticket information.

HALSEY 2026 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Friday, February 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW



Saturday, February 14th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, February 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD



Thursday, February 19th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Friday, September 20th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC