The end of The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love era has arrived with the music video for his song ‘Still Chose You’.

Directed by Arrad, the video features the rapper performing in the rain while featured artist Mustard plays the piano (see below).

‘Still Chose You’ was part of the third instalment of LAROI’s F*ck Love mixtape, released back in July. The original version of the mixtape came out in 2020 to wide acclaim. ‘Still Chose You’ peaked at number 26 on the ARIA Singles Chart.

The end of the F*ck Love era brings with it exciting new things though. LAROI revealed what’s coming next in an Instagram post.

“Last week I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while,” he said. “During that time I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album.”

LAROI added: I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible. I’ll be back soon, I promise.”

His debut album has been eagerly-anticipated for a while now. In an in-depth interview with Billboard recently, LAROI indicated that the record will finally arrive next year. “I feel like as I keep going, people will start to see me more for me,” he said when discussing his debut studio album.

“I think that’s already happening. Hopefully with this album, people will really start to separate me as my own person.”

It’s been a big week for the rapper. LAROI was named Artist of the Year at the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards (he is of Kamilaroi descent).

He was also named as one of the performers at this year’s ARIA Awards, set to take place next week at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo on Wednesday, November 24th. The awards are streaming via YouTube and will also broadcast live on 9Now.

Check out the music video for ‘Still Chose You’ by The Kid LAROI ft. Mustard: