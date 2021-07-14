The Kid LAROI has confirmed a July release date for his highly anticipated new mixtape Fuck Love 3, including a teasing partial tracklist.

The Australian artist first hinted at the new release last month but now we know it will ready on July 23rd (via Columbia/Sony), as per NME. It’ll be his first major release since signing to the controversial Scooter Braun’s management company, SB Projects, in June.

LAROI posted the seven-strong tracklist in an Instagram post, but only revealed the titles of four of them: ‘Not Sober’, ‘Don’t Leave Me’, ‘Still Chose You’, and the previously released ‘Stay’, his huge collaboration with Justin Bieber that dropped last week.

Four guests clearly feature on ‘Not Sober’ and ‘Don’t Leave Me’ but LAROI the big tease blanked their names out. “75,000 COMMENTS TO UNLOCK THE REST OF THE FEATURES, TRACKLIST, & OFFICIAL COVER ART,” the rapper said. “JULY 23RD THE WAIT IS OVER. #FUCKLOVE3″. Considering the comments have already exceeded that amount at the time of writing, we should be finding out the rest of the mixtape details very soon.

Fuck Love 3 is supposed to be the final instalment in a trilogy that started with his 15-strong F*ck Love mixtape from July 2020 (which impressively topped the ARIA album charts) and continued with the deluxe version F*ck Love (Savage) which followed in November of that year, which contained seven extra tracks. LAROI has also previously discussed eyeing 2022 for the release of his debut full-length album.

Who do you hope to see feature in Fuck Love 3? It’ll be hard to top Bieber, Juice WRLD (‘Reminds Me of You’) and Miley Cyrus, who worked with him on a remix of his 2020 hit ‘Without You’ back in April.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI featuring Justin Bieber: