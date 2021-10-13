The Kid LAROI teased a potentially huge collaboration with Tame Impala on Instagram overnight, posting pictures of the pair in a studio together.

Kevin Parker really loves a collaboration or two. After the Motown legend Diana Ross sensationally revealed that she was working with the Tame Impala frontman on new music, it now seems like Parker is planning an Aussie powerhouse linkup with The Kid LAROI, as per NME.

The Sydney rapper posted two pictures on his Instagram Story last night, October 12th, showing him sitting in front of a mixing console beside Parker. Both men look serious, really focusing on the music at hand.

And that was all the context given, with LAROI only offering some emojis – a pill, a police car, a couple, and a glass of whiskey – as a caption.

The suspicion would be that any collaboration with Tame Impala will feature on LAROI’s long-awaited debut studio album. In an interview with Billboard, the rapper confirmed that this was expected for release next year.

In that same interview, LAROI also teased a big project going into detail about his artist name LAROI, which is a nod to his mum’s Indigenous Kamilaroi heritage.

The young star is also no stranger to huge collaborations, having previously worked with U.S. artists such as Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

He released the third instalment in his trilogy of mixtapes, F*ck Love 3: Over You, back in July. It followed F*ck Love in July 2020 and F*ck Love (Savage) the following November.

LAROI also recently announced his first-ever world tour for 2022, set to hit arenas in Australia and New Zealand in May. Wouldn’t it be sweet if he casually brought out Tame Impala onstage during a concert?

Check out ‘STAY’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber: