If you’ve been touring for six decades, it’s wise to keep things interesting, which is why The Rolling Stones performed an old song live for the very first time ever this week.

The ageing rockers kicked off the European leg of their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, their first date on the continent since the sad passing of their late, great drummer Charlie Watts (Steve Jordan has replaced him in the touring lineup).

During the Estadio Metropolitano show, Mick Jagger and co. decided to surprise fans by performing ‘Out of Time’ for the first time live. Written by Jagger and Keith Richards, the song featured on the band’s 1966 album Aftermath, but it became better known for a cover by Chris Farlowe.

Farlowe’s single version (produced by Jagger) topped the U.K. Singles Chart in the same year, staying atop the pile for one week.

A shorter version of the original Stones’ recording was released in the U.S. in 1967 on the compilation album Flowers. A third and final version featuring Jagger’s lead vocal and the orchestration from Farlowe’s rendition was released on the 1975 rarities album Metamorphosis.

More recently, ‘Out of Time’ had a moment in the spotlight when it was included in a scene in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Performing songs for the first time isn’t the only change on the Stones’ latest tour, with the rock legends have become far tamer when it comes to their backstage antics in comparison to their younger years.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column, the Stones are keeping it squeaky clean behind the scenes these days, trading in their former hedonistic lifestyle of booze and groupies for yoga, workout and recovery rooms in order to unwind between performances.

Check out ‘Out of Time’ by The Rolling Stones: