Timbaland has raved on a TikTok live about Mashd N Kutcher‘s sampling of his track “Beatclub”.

The Australian multi-genre trio’s latest single “The Dance” took direct inspiration from Timbaland and fellow Aussie Magoo‘s 2001 hit.

Released last Friday, “The Dance” is from Mashd N Kutcher’s debut album LEGACY. It samples music to create club-ready dance hits infused with soul, hip hop, disco and funk.

Mashed N Kutcher were granted permission to officially sample “Beatclub” after showing Timbaland their rework of it.

“You’re welcome to use it. I’m giving you permission because I’m curious to see if it’ll blow up,” grinned Timbaland in an Instagram post yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASHD N KUTCHER (@mashdnkutcher)

A few months earlier, Timbaland had commended the group’s skills.

“I ain’t gonna lie, your music get people in trouble, bro,” the respected producer joked to frontman Matt James.

He also praised Mashd N Kutcher for their “great sound choices”, noting that it would “work good in a club space” and that “it’s amazing”.

Timbaland even expressed his desire to message and follow the band online and asked Matt, “Can you send me more records?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASHD N KUTCHER (@mashdnkutcher)

“The Dance” is “an ode to the night, with the lyrics telling the story of the frustrations of the world around us”.

The three-piece have performed at over 1,500 gigs, reaching over two million fans online.

“Over the past year I’ve had some time off touring and put together an album of music for MNK which I’m BEYOND excited to finally release. I’m thrilled to share it with you and hope it brings the same joy and energy to you as it has to me,” James said.

Mashd N Kutcher also announce a one-off live show celebrate their debut album release, called 360 LIVE Show & LEGACY Album Launch. This is happening Saturday, December 14th at The MET in Brisbane.

“WILL DROP THE TRACK AT OUR LIVE SHOW THIS SAT NIGHT AT THE MET BRISBANE BE THERE CAMERAS ROLLING WE ARE ONNNNN”, Mashd N Kutcher posted on Instagram today.