Mashd N Kutcher member Matt James has revealed his cancer diagnosis.

In a press statement, James told fans that’s been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. “This was unexpected as I was otherwise healthy, however it has spread throughout my body causing multiple breaks in my arms, ribs, and more,” he explained. “Over the immediate months, we will hit this from every angle with chemotherapy and extensive treatment.”

James continued by telling fans that he’ll be absent from social media and touring while he looks after his health. “My energy and focus will be writing and producing the records, plus curating and programming the music and visuals for the live shows,” he wrote, adding that the “talented collective of MNK (Mashd N Kutcher) members will perform as they always have.”

James concluded his statement: “The road ahead is challenging but I’m very fortunate to have an amazing support network of family, close friends and colleagues… right now I’m physically weak but mentally strong, and I’ll be giving this everything I’ve got.”

Jame’s band have headline shows lined up in Asia next month, with more tour dates to be announced soon. “Music wise, I’m returning to the roots of the project,” he added. “If you enjoyed “Sunshine” or “On My Mind”, you’ll love the next releases.”

Mashd N Kutcher rose to prominence in Australia in 2014 with their huge hit “Do It Now”, which reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart and eventually became certified platinum.

More recently, the electronic group went viral for their 2022 anthem “Get on the Beers”, which comically featured a sample of Victoria Premier Dan Andrews. The song used comments made by Andrews during a 2020 pandemic press conference, when he told Victorians the it was not ok to “have all your mates around to your house to ‘get on the beers’.”

Everyone at Tone Deaf wishes James the best.